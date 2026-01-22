Oscar Surprises and Snubs: A Year of Unexpected Twists

The Oscar nominations this year have rocked the film industry with unexpected twists and notable omissions. Among the biggest snubs were Ariana Grande, who missed out in the acting categories, and Paul Mescal, whose performance in "Hamnet" was overlooked despite high expectations.

Delroy Lindo, however, received his first Oscar nod for "Sinners," bringing long-overdue recognition to his career. Meanwhile, Kate Hudson's inclusion in the best actress category for "Song Sung Blue" came as a surprise, marking a remarkable comeback after decades without a nomination.

In an unpredictable year, films like the Formula One racing drama "F1" managed to secure a best picture nomination against the odds, highlighting the Academy's capacity for unexpected choices and the ever-evolving dynamics of the awards season.

(With inputs from agencies.)