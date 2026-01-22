Oscar Surprises and Snubs: A Year of Unexpected Twists
This year’s Oscar nominations brought unexpected omissions and surprises. Notable snubs included Ariana Grande and Paul Mescal missing out, while Delroy Lindo and Kate Hudson received long-awaited recognition. The list of nominees also delivered surprises with films like “F1” clinching nominations unexpectedly, exemplifying the unpredictable nature of the Oscars.
The Oscar nominations this year have rocked the film industry with unexpected twists and notable omissions. Among the biggest snubs were Ariana Grande, who missed out in the acting categories, and Paul Mescal, whose performance in "Hamnet" was overlooked despite high expectations.
Delroy Lindo, however, received his first Oscar nod for "Sinners," bringing long-overdue recognition to his career. Meanwhile, Kate Hudson's inclusion in the best actress category for "Song Sung Blue" came as a surprise, marking a remarkable comeback after decades without a nomination.
In an unpredictable year, films like the Formula One racing drama "F1" managed to secure a best picture nomination against the odds, highlighting the Academy's capacity for unexpected choices and the ever-evolving dynamics of the awards season.
