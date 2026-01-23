Left Menu

'Masters of the Universe' Set to Dazzle Indian Theatres with Star-studded Cast

The much-anticipated live-action film 'Masters of the Universe' featuring Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man is scheduled for release in India on June 5. Directed by Travis Knight and based on Mattel's iconic toy line, this cinematic venture includes stars like Camila Mendes and Jared Leto.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2026 11:21 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 11:21 IST
'Masters of the Universe' Set to Dazzle Indian Theatres with Star-studded Cast
  • Country:
  • India

The eagerly awaited 'Masters of the Universe' live-action film is making its way to Indian cinemas on June 5, featuring Nicholas Galitzine taking on the iconic role of He-Man. This grand cinematic spectacle from Travis Knight promises to bring new life to the legendary character of Prince Adam.

The storyline sees Prince Adam, portrayed by Galitzine, drawn back to his home planet Eternia by the mystical Sword of Power. Upon his return, he finds his homeland under the tyrannical control of the villainous Skeletor, played by Jared Leto.

This ambitious project, based on Mattel's renowned toy line that captivated audiences through a beloved animated TV series and a 1987 film, also stars Camila Mendes, Alison Brie, James Purefoy, and Morena Baccarin. Produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Mattel Studios, 'Masters of the Universe' will be available in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, distributed by Sony Pictures Entertainment India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Debate: The Unique Legal Shield of the Federal Reserve

Supreme Debate: The Unique Legal Shield of the Federal Reserve

 United States
2
Standoff Over Child Care Funding: Five States Challenge Federal Freeze

Standoff Over Child Care Funding: Five States Challenge Federal Freeze

 Global
3
Transforming Healthcare Finance: CitiusTech and Ventra Launch AI-Powered Revenue Platform

Transforming Healthcare Finance: CitiusTech and Ventra Launch AI-Powered Rev...

 India
4
Coforge Records Strong Growth Amid Strategic Expansion

Coforge Records Strong Growth Amid Strategic Expansion

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026