'Masters of the Universe' Set to Dazzle Indian Theatres with Star-studded Cast

The eagerly awaited 'Masters of the Universe' live-action film is making its way to Indian cinemas on June 5, featuring Nicholas Galitzine taking on the iconic role of He-Man. This grand cinematic spectacle from Travis Knight promises to bring new life to the legendary character of Prince Adam.

The storyline sees Prince Adam, portrayed by Galitzine, drawn back to his home planet Eternia by the mystical Sword of Power. Upon his return, he finds his homeland under the tyrannical control of the villainous Skeletor, played by Jared Leto.

This ambitious project, based on Mattel's renowned toy line that captivated audiences through a beloved animated TV series and a 1987 film, also stars Camila Mendes, Alison Brie, James Purefoy, and Morena Baccarin. Produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Mattel Studios, 'Masters of the Universe' will be available in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, distributed by Sony Pictures Entertainment India.

(With inputs from agencies.)