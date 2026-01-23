Left Menu

Drenched in Patriotism: Republic Day Rehearsal Amidst Rain

Despite relentless rain and wet conditions, soldiers conducted the Republic Day parade rehearsal in Delhi with precision and energy. The event, marked by military vehicles and missile floats, continued under grey skies, providing a brief respite from pollution while maintaining tight security throughout Kartavya Path.

Updated: 23-01-2026 15:03 IST
  • India

In a display of unwavering commitment, soldiers in soaked uniforms conducted the Republic Day parade rehearsal on Friday along Kartavya Path, despite the relentless rain and gusty winds that swept through the ceremonial boulevard.

Troops and military vehicles braved the wet and windy conditions with energy and precision, their formations undeterred by the lashing rain. Patriotic songs echoed throughout the area as various Army regiments continued their practice amidst flags flying high.

Security personnel tirelessly monitored the event, ensuring safety along the parade route. Spectators remained resolute, employing umbrellas and plastic sheets for protection while witnessing the parade march past, unwilling to miss a moment of this patriotic spectacle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

