Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh's First Snowfall Transforms Scenery into 'Winter Wonderland'

Himachal Pradesh experienced its first snowfall of winter, breaking a three-month dry spell. Tourist spots turned into a 'winter wonderland,' drawing visitors' delight. Various regions, like Kothi and Lahaul-Spiti, recorded significant snowfall, prompting travel warnings. Authorities are now working to clear snow-covered roads.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 23-01-2026 16:29 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 16:29 IST
Himachal Pradesh's First Snowfall Transforms Scenery into 'Winter Wonderland'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh received its much-awaited first snowfall of the winter on Friday, ending a prolonged dry period of nearly three months. The snowfall transformed the region into a picturesque 'winter wonderland,' captivating tourists who flocked to witness its beauty.

Recording significant snowfall, Kothi village near Manali topped the state with 15 cm, while areas in Lahaul and Spiti like Gondla and Kukumseri also received notable amounts. Additional regions, including Shimla and Manali, reported varying snow levels, bringing joy to visitors and residents alike.

However, the Shimla Meteorological Centre indicates more snowfall for higher regions until January 24. With roads getting cleared, authorities are urging caution among travelers, advising them to avoid unnecessary journeys in freshly blanketed areas.

TRENDING

1
MIT University Sikkim: The Rising Star in Vocational Education

MIT University Sikkim: The Rising Star in Vocational Education

 United States
2
Rescue Bengal: J P Nadda’s Call for Change Amid Crisis

Rescue Bengal: J P Nadda’s Call for Change Amid Crisis

 India
3
Mark McCall's 15-Year Leadership at Saracens Comes to a Close

Mark McCall's 15-Year Leadership at Saracens Comes to a Close

 Global
4
UK Markets Surge Amid Trump’s Stance on Greenland and Ukraine Peace Hopes

UK Markets Surge Amid Trump’s Stance on Greenland and Ukraine Peace Hopes

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging economies struggle to expand green energy despite rising investment

Too much AI transparency can harm decision-making

Land use choices, not warming alone, is reshaping global agricultural water use

AI systems quietly taking over management decisions across workplaces

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026