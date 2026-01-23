Himachal Pradesh's First Snowfall Transforms Scenery into 'Winter Wonderland'

Himachal Pradesh received its much-awaited first snowfall of the winter on Friday, ending a prolonged dry period of nearly three months. The snowfall transformed the region into a picturesque 'winter wonderland,' captivating tourists who flocked to witness its beauty.

Recording significant snowfall, Kothi village near Manali topped the state with 15 cm, while areas in Lahaul and Spiti like Gondla and Kukumseri also received notable amounts. Additional regions, including Shimla and Manali, reported varying snow levels, bringing joy to visitors and residents alike.

However, the Shimla Meteorological Centre indicates more snowfall for higher regions until January 24. With roads getting cleared, authorities are urging caution among travelers, advising them to avoid unnecessary journeys in freshly blanketed areas.