Mohan Bhagwat's Tribal Dialogue in Jharkhand

RSS chief, Mohan Bhagwat, commenced a two-day visit to Jharkhand's capital on Friday. His itinerary includes participating in organisational meetings and a private interaction with tribal groups, known as 'Janjatiya Sanwad', according to a Sangh official.

The meeting with tribal representatives is scheduled for Saturday, expected to host around 500 attendees, including key Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leaders. The dialogue aims to foster deeper community engagement and understanding.

Scheduled from 10:30 AM to 3:30 PM, the event precedes Bhagwat's departure to Patna on Saturday evening. The RSS chief will also confer with local Sangh leaders before his departure.

(With inputs from agencies.)