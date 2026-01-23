Left Menu

Mohan Bhagwat's Tribal Dialogue in Jharkhand

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is visiting Jharkhand's capital for a two-day trip. He will engage in organisational meetings and a closed-door interaction, 'Janjatiya Sanwad', with tribal group representatives to enhance community relations. The event will include over 500 attendees and conclude on Saturday evening.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 23-01-2026 16:37 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 16:37 IST
RSS chief, Mohan Bhagwat, commenced a two-day visit to Jharkhand's capital on Friday. His itinerary includes participating in organisational meetings and a private interaction with tribal groups, known as 'Janjatiya Sanwad', according to a Sangh official.

The meeting with tribal representatives is scheduled for Saturday, expected to host around 500 attendees, including key Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leaders. The dialogue aims to foster deeper community engagement and understanding.

Scheduled from 10:30 AM to 3:30 PM, the event precedes Bhagwat's departure to Patna on Saturday evening. The RSS chief will also confer with local Sangh leaders before his departure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

