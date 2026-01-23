Breaking New Ground: 'Taskaree' Tops Netflix Global Charts

'Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web', starring actor Emraan Hashmi, has made a remarkable debut by becoming the first Indian series to top Netflix's global non-English TV list. The gripping thriller, created by Neeraj Pandey and co-directed by Raghav Jairath, delves into the dramatic world of airport customs officials.

The storyline follows Hashmi's character, Arjun Meena, an airport customs officer battling a seasoned smuggler, offering audiences a thrilling viewing experience. The show's global success was unexpected by its creators, yet it has been celebrated for ushering Indian content onto the international stage.

Tanya Bami, Netflix India's Series Head, expressed optimism about Indian shows' potential, emphasizing that there's more to come as India's storytelling evolves. With 'Taskaree', Indian content continues to captivate global audiences, echoing the success of Korean productions like 'Squid Game'.