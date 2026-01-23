Left Menu

A Tribute to Satguru Ram Singh: Legacy of Non-Cooperation and Social Reforms

Punjab Ministers commemorate Satguru Ram Singh's 210th birth anniversary, highlighting his significant role in the freedom struggle through non-cooperation. They urge following his ideals to inspire societal development and recognize 'Kuka' martyrs. The Namdhari sect's contributions to agriculture and sports were also emphasized during the event.

In a state-level function at Bhaini Sahib, Punjab Ministers Hardeep Singh Mundian and Tarunpreet Singh Sond paid tribute to Satguru Ram Singh, a pivotal figure in India's independence movement.

The Ministers commemorated his use of non-cooperation against British colonial rule, noting its later adoption by other freedom fighters. They also celebrated the 'Kuka' martyrs, followers of Singh who made significant sacrifices.

Emphasizing social reform and self-reliance, the ministers called on the public to practice Singh's ideals. The Namdhari sect, founded by Singh, has also been noted for promoting agriculture and sports in the region.

