In a state-level function at Bhaini Sahib, Punjab Ministers Hardeep Singh Mundian and Tarunpreet Singh Sond paid tribute to Satguru Ram Singh, a pivotal figure in India's independence movement.

The Ministers commemorated his use of non-cooperation against British colonial rule, noting its later adoption by other freedom fighters. They also celebrated the 'Kuka' martyrs, followers of Singh who made significant sacrifices.

Emphasizing social reform and self-reliance, the ministers called on the public to practice Singh's ideals. The Namdhari sect, founded by Singh, has also been noted for promoting agriculture and sports in the region.

