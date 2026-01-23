Left Menu

The Branding Battle: Brooklyn Beckham’s Trademark Tussle

Brooklyn Beckham sparks controversy by claiming his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, prioritize 'Brand Beckham' over personal family dynamics. This dispute highlights the increasingly common practice of celebrities trademarking their names. Brooklyn may explore legal avenues to regain control of his trademark, amid broader concerns about celebrity branding rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2026 22:46 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 22:46 IST
Trademark

'Brand Beckham' finds itself embroiled in controversy as Brooklyn Beckham accuses his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, of putting family business interests before personal ties. This accusation was publicly aired in an explosive Instagram post that has fueled global gossip and highlighted the peculiarities of celebrity trademarks.

Public records indicate that the names of David and Victoria's four children have been trademarked, a practice not uncommon among celebrities looking to protect their brand from unauthorized exploitation. Brooklyn, now 26, claims his parents pressed him to sign away rights to his name, an assertion that remains unaddressed by his parents.

As the expiration of Brooklyn's trademark registration nears, legal experts suggest he may seek to oppose its renewal or establish a new trademark for independent use. The potential conflict with existing Beckham brand trademarks could pose interesting legal challenges, particularly concerning future commercial ventures.

