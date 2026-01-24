Drama Unfolds: Actor KRK Arrested for Suburban Shooting Incident

Actor Kamal Rashid Khan, popularly known as KRK, was arrested for his alleged involvement in a shooting at a residential building in the western suburbs. Police reported that Khan admitted to firing two rounds with his licensed firearm.

According to authorities, two bullets were discharged at Nalanda Society in Andheri's Oshiwara area on January 18. The bullets were discovered on the second and fourth floors of the society, one owned by a writer-director and the other by a model.

Initially lacking leads, the police relied on forensic evidence, which suggested the shots originated from Khan's nearby bungalow. A case against Khan has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act as the investigation continues.