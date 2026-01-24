Left Menu

Drama Unfolds: Actor KRK Arrested for Suburban Shooting Incident

Actor Kamal Rashid Khan, known as KRK, was arrested for allegedly firing two rounds in a residential area. The police linked bullets found at the scene to Khan's nearby bungalow through forensic analysis. A case was filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-01-2026 09:04 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 09:04 IST
Drama Unfolds: Actor KRK Arrested for Suburban Shooting Incident
Actor
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Kamal Rashid Khan, popularly known as KRK, was arrested for his alleged involvement in a shooting at a residential building in the western suburbs. Police reported that Khan admitted to firing two rounds with his licensed firearm.

According to authorities, two bullets were discharged at Nalanda Society in Andheri's Oshiwara area on January 18. The bullets were discovered on the second and fourth floors of the society, one owned by a writer-director and the other by a model.

Initially lacking leads, the police relied on forensic evidence, which suggested the shots originated from Khan's nearby bungalow. A case against Khan has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act as the investigation continues.

TRENDING

1
Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

 India
2
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
3
IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

 India
4
Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026