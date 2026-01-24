Limelight Diamonds: Revolutionizing India's Jewelry Retail Landscape

Mr. Karamjyot Singh Chawla, Director of Limelight Lab Grown Diamonds, outlines how the brand is redefining India's jewelry landscape through rapid retail growth. By 2025, Limelight aims to have over 50 stores and plans to expand further by 2026.

The brand's strategy hinges on disciplined execution and capitalizing on the growing preference for lab grown diamonds among consumers. This trend is evident in the increasing demand for larger diamond pieces and premium occasion wear, supported by transparent pricing and accessible entry points.

Franchise partnerships are critical to Limelight's expansion, offering entrepreneurs a structured onboarding with data-backed market insights. By 2026, Limelight plans smarter expansion into metros and high-potential Tier II cities, enhancing its retail network with innovative design, consistent quality, and a robust supply chain.

