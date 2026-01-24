Left Menu

Limelight Diamonds: Revolutionizing India's Jewelry Retail Landscape

Limelight Lab Grown Diamonds, led by Director Karamjyot Singh Chawla, is reshaping India's jewelry market with rapid retail expansion. The company plans to surpass 100 stores in 2026 and continue growth based on disciplined execution and rising consumer demand for lab grown diamonds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 24-01-2026 10:28 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 10:28 IST
Mr. Karamjyot Singh Chawla, Director of Limelight Lab Grown Diamonds, outlines how the brand is redefining India's jewelry landscape through rapid retail growth. By 2025, Limelight aims to have over 50 stores and plans to expand further by 2026.

The brand's strategy hinges on disciplined execution and capitalizing on the growing preference for lab grown diamonds among consumers. This trend is evident in the increasing demand for larger diamond pieces and premium occasion wear, supported by transparent pricing and accessible entry points.

Franchise partnerships are critical to Limelight's expansion, offering entrepreneurs a structured onboarding with data-backed market insights. By 2026, Limelight plans smarter expansion into metros and high-potential Tier II cities, enhancing its retail network with innovative design, consistent quality, and a robust supply chain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

