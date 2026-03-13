Toronto Gears Up for Al-Quds Day Rally Amid Iran War Tensions

Toronto police have announced plans to boost their presence in the city this weekend in response to anticipated protests against the Iran war at an upcoming Al-Quds Day rally. This decision follows a series of security incidents, including shots fired at the U.S. Consulate. The rally, expected to draw around 3,000 participants and counter-demonstrators, is scheduled to commence at 3 p.m. on Saturday outside the consulate.

Superintendent Craig Young briefed reporters that police will activate the Major Incident Command Centre to monitor the rally and manage resources efficiently. Airspace around the U.S. Consulate will be restricted to prohibit drone activities, ensuring the safety of attendees and law enforcement. British authorities have already banned a similar event, citing increased risks from ongoing tensions related to the Iran conflict.

The rally, organized by the Palestinian Youth Movement and others, encourages supporters to advocate under the theme 'no war on Iran and Lebanon.' Despite recent gunfire incidents involving synagogues, police are committed to safeguarding the demonstration and countering potential hate speech or crimes. Canadian leadership has distanced itself from actions taken against Iran by other nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)