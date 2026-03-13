Left Menu

Venezuela's Strategic Energy Move: Partnerships with Repsol and Eni

Venezuela and Repsol have signed strategic agreements to boost gas production at Cardon IV, a joint venture with Italy's Eni. Acting President Delcy Rodriguez emphasized European support. The agreements come after eased U.S. sanctions, facilitating global energy operations in Venezuela, despite its infrastructure challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 04:07 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 04:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, Venezuela has announced new strategic agreements with Spanish energy group Repsol, as confirmed by a government statement on Thursday. This move aims to enhance gas production at Cardon IV, a joint venture between Repsol and Italy's Eni, signifying a major step in Venezuela's energy sector.

Acting President Delcy Rodriguez, speaking on state-run television, expressed confidence and optimism in collaborating with European firms that continue to support Venezuela. She noted the expansion plans for exports under the new agreements, underscoring the commitment of Repsol and Eni to the country's energy future.

The Venezuelan government highlighted its intent to attract global investors for oil and gas projects. This comes after the U.S. eased sanctions earlier this year, allowing international energy companies to operate in Venezuela, a nation with vast oil reserves but ailing infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

