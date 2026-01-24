Explosive Opening for 'Border 2' Despite Gulf Ban

'Border 2', the sequel to the 1997 blockbuster, made a thunderous debut at the box office, earning Rs 32.10 crore on its first day. Despite not releasing in six Gulf nations due to alleged anti-Pakistan sentiments, the film's strong domestic performance has created optimism for its extended run.

Helmed by Anurag Singh, 'Border 2' features an ensemble cast, including Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh. The film, set against the backdrop of the 1971 India–Pakistan war, witnessed robust footfalls across Indian cinemas and is projected to collect Rs 150 crore over the Republic Day weekend.

Industry experts believe that the film's non-release in the Gulf will not significantly impact its overseas earnings due to strong performance in other territories. Distributors expect 'Border 2' to resonate well with audiences worldwide, especially among diaspora communities in North America, the UK, and Australia.

