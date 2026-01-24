Savoring Heritage: 'One District, One Cuisine' to Globalize UP's Culinary Gold

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched the 'One District, One Cuisine' (ODOC) initiative in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, aiming to give unique recognition to the state's diverse traditional foods.

This initiative, modeled after the 'One District, One Product' (ODOP) scheme, aims to position Agra's petha, Mathura's peda, and Lucknow's Malai Makhan on the global map through Geographic Indication (GI) tags. According to officials, this program, unveiled on Uttar Pradesh Day, is expected to further the success of the ODOP by promoting district-specific culinary arts.

By focusing on local cuisines, the ODOC initiative intends to benefit traditional halwais, small-scale food entrepreneurs, and local workers, facilitating the reach of their signature dishes to global markets. Emphasis will be placed on quality, hygiene, and food safety standards to meet global demands, thereby creating more sustainable livelihood opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)