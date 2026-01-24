Left Menu

Savoring Heritage: 'One District, One Cuisine' to Globalize UP's Culinary Gold

The 'One District, One Cuisine' (ODOC) initiative, launched in Uttar Pradesh by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, aims to promote the traditional food specialities of each district. This program will enhance recognition and aid traditional food entrepreneurs, while emphasizing food safety and quality standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 24-01-2026 23:22 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 23:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched the 'One District, One Cuisine' (ODOC) initiative in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, aiming to give unique recognition to the state's diverse traditional foods.

This initiative, modeled after the 'One District, One Product' (ODOP) scheme, aims to position Agra's petha, Mathura's peda, and Lucknow's Malai Makhan on the global map through Geographic Indication (GI) tags. According to officials, this program, unveiled on Uttar Pradesh Day, is expected to further the success of the ODOP by promoting district-specific culinary arts.

By focusing on local cuisines, the ODOC initiative intends to benefit traditional halwais, small-scale food entrepreneurs, and local workers, facilitating the reach of their signature dishes to global markets. Emphasis will be placed on quality, hygiene, and food safety standards to meet global demands, thereby creating more sustainable livelihood opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

