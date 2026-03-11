Amit Shah Criticizes Opposition's Move Against Lok Sabha Speaker
Home Minister Amit Shah expressed disapproval over the opposition's no-confidence motion against Speaker Om Birla, emphasizing its rarity and disruption to parliamentary trust. He highlighted the Speaker's role as a neutral entity and criticized the opposition for questioning the foundation of India's democracy.
In a rare political move, Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday condemned the opposition's motion to remove Speaker Om Birla, describing it as unfortunate for India's parliamentary politics. He criticized the opposition's actions, stressing that members should adhere to established rules and procedures while participating in the House.
Highlighting the rarity of such a motion, Shah pointed out that it had been four decades since a no-confidence motion against the Lok Sabha Speaker was last invoked. He reinforced the Speaker's role as a neutral facilitator, representing both the ruling and opposition parties.
Shah further emphasized that this move casts doubts on the democratic foundation built over decades. Despite BJP's long tenure in the opposition, he noted they had never initiated such a motion against a Speaker, underscoring the severity of the current situation. (ANI)
