Modi Targets Congress Amidst West Asia Crisis in Kerala Rally

In a fiery address during a rally in poll-bound Kerala, Prime Minister Narendra Modi leveled accusations against Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly using the West Asia crisis for political leverage. Modi contended that Congress is not acquainted with the country's progress and urged voters to end the state's recurrent choice between CPI-M-headed LDF and Congress-led UDF administrations.

Modi asserted that the BJP will transform Kerala into a hub for AI and future technologies, referencing efforts to boost self-reliance in energy and transportation. He highlighted BJP's record in protecting Indians stranded in West Asia amidst ongoing conflicts, claiming opposition parties are spreading unwarranted fears.

Emphasizing his government's achievements, Modi urged Keralites to support the BJP-NDA in the upcoming elections for sustained progress, criticizing the Congress and Left alliance's historical ties to corruption and inertia in development.

(With inputs from agencies.)