Modi Targets Congress Amidst West Asia Crisis in Kerala Rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi of exploiting the West Asia crisis for political gains at a Kerala rally. He criticized the alternating rule of CPI-M and UDF in Kerala and highlighted the BJP's plans for state development, including AI and drone technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 11-03-2026 17:40 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 17:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a fiery address during a rally in poll-bound Kerala, Prime Minister Narendra Modi leveled accusations against Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly using the West Asia crisis for political leverage. Modi contended that Congress is not acquainted with the country's progress and urged voters to end the state's recurrent choice between CPI-M-headed LDF and Congress-led UDF administrations.

Modi asserted that the BJP will transform Kerala into a hub for AI and future technologies, referencing efforts to boost self-reliance in energy and transportation. He highlighted BJP's record in protecting Indians stranded in West Asia amidst ongoing conflicts, claiming opposition parties are spreading unwarranted fears.

Emphasizing his government's achievements, Modi urged Keralites to support the BJP-NDA in the upcoming elections for sustained progress, criticizing the Congress and Left alliance's historical ties to corruption and inertia in development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

