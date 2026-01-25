Left Menu

Mahesh Babu Lauds Priyanka Chopra Jonas for 'The Bluff' Role

Telugu star Mahesh Babu praised co-star Priyanka Chopra Jonas for her role in 'The Bluff'. Sharing the trailer on Instagram, he called her 'uncompromising and formidable.' The film, directed by Frank E Flowers, streams on Prime Video from February 25 and features an ensemble cast, including Safia Oakley-Green and Ismael Cruz Cordova.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2026 10:51 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 10:51 IST
Mahesh Babu
  • Country:
  • India

Telugu star Mahesh Babu has heaped praise on Priyanka Chopra Jonas, his co-star from 'Varanasi', for her role in the upcoming film 'The Bluff'.

Sharing the trailer on his Instagram, he lauded Priyanka as 'uncompromising and formidable.' He expressed his admiration and wished the film team success for the film's release on February 25.

'The Bluff', directed by Frank E Flowers, will be available on Prime Video. Set against an intense backdrop, the film features Priyanka as an ex-pirate trying to leave a violent past. Produced by Anthony and Joe Russo, the ensemble cast includes Safia Oakley-Green, Ismael Cruz Cordova, and Zack Morris.

