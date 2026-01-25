Mahesh Babu Lauds Priyanka Chopra Jonas for 'The Bluff' Role

Telugu star Mahesh Babu has heaped praise on Priyanka Chopra Jonas, his co-star from 'Varanasi', for her role in the upcoming film 'The Bluff'.

Sharing the trailer on his Instagram, he lauded Priyanka as 'uncompromising and formidable.' He expressed his admiration and wished the film team success for the film's release on February 25.

'The Bluff', directed by Frank E Flowers, will be available on Prime Video. Set against an intense backdrop, the film features Priyanka as an ex-pirate trying to leave a violent past. Produced by Anthony and Joe Russo, the ensemble cast includes Safia Oakley-Green, Ismael Cruz Cordova, and Zack Morris.