Disconnecting from Digital: Inside Pico Iyer’s Media-Free Life

In an age of constant connectivity, celebrated travel writer Pico Iyer's decision to live without a cell phone and media seems almost radical. At the Kerala Literature Festival, Iyer captivated audiences with insights into his minimalist lifestyle, emphasizing the freedom and focus gained from shedding digital distractions.

Iyer admits that while this choice brings challenges, like difficulty accessing services reliant on smartphones, the trade-off is worthwhile. He finds value and depth in giving undivided attention to personal interactions, untouched by the buzzing of notifications. Yet, he doesn't necessarily advise everyone to adopt this lifestyle.

Inspired by his time with the Dalai Lama, Iyer underscores the tranquility found in meditation. Despite the demands of a busy schedule, he advocates for carving out time to gather oneself amidst chaos. His approach, though unconventional for a journalist, invites reflection on the impacts of incessant media consumption.