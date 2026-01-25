Left Menu

Disconnecting from Digital: Inside Pico Iyer’s Media-Free Life

Acclaimed travel writer Pico Iyer shares his experiences living a life disconnected from smartphones and media. Embracing a minimalist lifestyle, Iyer finds solace and presence in simplicity. Despite challenges, he prioritizes direct interactions and meditation, inspired by figures like the Dalai Lama, fostering deeper connections and a balanced life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2026 12:57 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 12:57 IST
Disconnecting from Digital: Inside Pico Iyer’s Media-Free Life
  • Country:
  • India

In an age of constant connectivity, celebrated travel writer Pico Iyer's decision to live without a cell phone and media seems almost radical. At the Kerala Literature Festival, Iyer captivated audiences with insights into his minimalist lifestyle, emphasizing the freedom and focus gained from shedding digital distractions.

Iyer admits that while this choice brings challenges, like difficulty accessing services reliant on smartphones, the trade-off is worthwhile. He finds value and depth in giving undivided attention to personal interactions, untouched by the buzzing of notifications. Yet, he doesn't necessarily advise everyone to adopt this lifestyle.

Inspired by his time with the Dalai Lama, Iyer underscores the tranquility found in meditation. Despite the demands of a busy schedule, he advocates for carving out time to gather oneself amidst chaos. His approach, though unconventional for a journalist, invites reflection on the impacts of incessant media consumption.

TRENDING

1
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
2
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026