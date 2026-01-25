Goa Nightclub Revenue Scandal: A Web of Corruption and Illegality
The Goa-based nightclub Birch by Romeo Lane, implicated in a fire causing 25 deaths, generated revenue of Rs 22 crore without statutory licenses, according to the Enforcement Directorate. Suspected as 'proceeds of crime', funds were allegedly diverted to personal accounts. The nightclub faced raids and arrests for potential money laundering and corruption.
- Country:
- India
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has alleged that a Goa-based nightclub, where a catastrophic fire claimed 25 lives last year, generated Rs 22 crore over the past two fiscal years through illegal operations. The club, 'Birch by Romeo Lane', reportedly functioned without statutory licenses, raising suspicions of money laundering.
Raids were conducted across Goa, Delhi, and Haryana on January 23, targeting the nightclub's promoters, including Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra, for purported regulatory violations. Evidence unearthed during these raids indicated possible forgery in obtaining licenses and financial irregularities involving diversion of funds to personal accounts.
The investigation, which stems from FIRs by Goa police, has uncovered potential international contraventions and suspected corruption. Eight arrests, including the Luthra brothers, have been made, with more scrutiny on illegal land conversion and illicit financial transactions connected to the nightclub's operations.