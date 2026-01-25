Left Menu

Nepal's Upper House Election Begins Amidst Political Transition

Elections to fill 17 seats in Nepal's National Assembly commenced, while one seat in the Khas Arya category was filled unopposed. The election comes after K P Sharma Oli's resignation as prime minister due to youth-led protests. Sushila Karki now leads as interim prime minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 25-01-2026 14:38 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 14:38 IST
Nepal's Upper House Election Begins Amidst Political Transition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

The election process to fill 17 vacant seats in Nepal's National Assembly began on a crucial note, starting Sunday morning. As the political transition unfolds, the voting day in Nepal is now seen as a decisive moment.

In Koshi province, the Khas Arya category seat was filled unopposed by Sunil Thapa of the Nepali Congress, reflecting an uncontested settlement amidst a broader political narrative. The voting, critical for shaping the National Assembly's composition, includes voices from provincial assembly members and municipal leaders.

This electoral activity follows the resignation of K P Sharma Oli, prompted by youth-led protests against corruption and restrictions on social media, which foreshadowed a broader political reshuffle. With Sushila Karki as interim prime minister, stability and reform become focal points for Nepal's parliamentary future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
2
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026