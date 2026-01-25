Nepal's Upper House Election Begins Amidst Political Transition

The election process to fill 17 vacant seats in Nepal's National Assembly began on a crucial note, starting Sunday morning. As the political transition unfolds, the voting day in Nepal is now seen as a decisive moment.

In Koshi province, the Khas Arya category seat was filled unopposed by Sunil Thapa of the Nepali Congress, reflecting an uncontested settlement amidst a broader political narrative. The voting, critical for shaping the National Assembly's composition, includes voices from provincial assembly members and municipal leaders.

This electoral activity follows the resignation of K P Sharma Oli, prompted by youth-led protests against corruption and restrictions on social media, which foreshadowed a broader political reshuffle. With Sushila Karki as interim prime minister, stability and reform become focal points for Nepal's parliamentary future.

(With inputs from agencies.)