Nepal's Upper House Election Begins Amidst Political Transition
Elections to fill 17 seats in Nepal's National Assembly commenced, while one seat in the Khas Arya category was filled unopposed. The election comes after K P Sharma Oli's resignation as prime minister due to youth-led protests. Sushila Karki now leads as interim prime minister.
The election process to fill 17 vacant seats in Nepal's National Assembly began on a crucial note, starting Sunday morning. As the political transition unfolds, the voting day in Nepal is now seen as a decisive moment.
In Koshi province, the Khas Arya category seat was filled unopposed by Sunil Thapa of the Nepali Congress, reflecting an uncontested settlement amidst a broader political narrative. The voting, critical for shaping the National Assembly's composition, includes voices from provincial assembly members and municipal leaders.
This electoral activity follows the resignation of K P Sharma Oli, prompted by youth-led protests against corruption and restrictions on social media, which foreshadowed a broader political reshuffle. With Sushila Karki as interim prime minister, stability and reform become focal points for Nepal's parliamentary future.
