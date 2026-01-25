Left Menu

Honoring Sacrifice: The Legacy of Guru Tegh Bahadur

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis hailed the sacrifices of Sikh gurus during an event marking Guru Tegh Bahadur's 350th martyrdom anniversary. Highlighting their impact on culture and religion, he emphasized the importance of spreading their teachings across Maharashtra to foster unity among diverse communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nanded | Updated: 25-01-2026 18:32 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 18:32 IST
Guru Tegh Bahadur
  • Country:
  • India

During a recent event in Nanded, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis highlighted the significant sacrifices made by Sikh gurus for the preservation of the nation's culture, thought, and religion. The gathering marked the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, with key figures from various religious groups in attendance.

Fadnavis recounted the historical episode when Kashmir Pandits sought Guru Tegh Bahadur's help against Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb's forced conversions. Despite facing tremendous pressure and potential execution, Guru Tegh Bahadur remained steadfast in his beliefs, exemplifying courage and dedication.

The event, 'Hind Di Chadar Shaheedi Samagam', aimed to unite different communities around Guru Nanak Dev's teachings. Fadnavis stressed the need to educate the younger generation about this 'true history' of India, underscoring the unity message inherent in Sikh teachings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

