Temporary Train Stops Boost Connectivity for Kerala's Mahamagam and Church Feast

Indian Railways has granted temporary stops for several trains at Kuttippuram railway station to accommodate the Tirunavaya Mahamagam festival. This decision came after BJP MP Suresh Gopi's intervention. The Mahamagam, a significant cultural event, attracts many devotees requiring reliable transport facilities for their spiritual journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malappuram | Updated: 25-01-2026 19:21 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 19:21 IST
In a significant move to facilitate travel for devotees attending the Tirunavaya Mahamagam, Indian Railways has announced temporary stoppages for multiple trains at the Kuttippuram railway station. This decision was made public by BJP MP Suresh Gopi, who actively advocated for improved transport solutions for the festival.

The Mahamagam, often dubbed the Kumbh Mela of Kerala, sees an influx of pilgrims eager to partake in the festival's spiritual and cultural activities. Gopi shared that the authorities recognized the logistical challenges and responded swiftly to ensure seamless travel.

The temporary stops will include the 16355 Antyodaya Express, 12081 Jan Shatabdi Express, and the 12685 Chennai-Mangaluru Superfast Express on selected dates. Additionally, the Vanchinad Express will accommodate visitors attending the Kuravilangad Church feast with stops at Vaikom Road from January 26 to 28.

(With inputs from agencies.)

