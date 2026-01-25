Captain Detained: Shadow Fleet Tensions Surge in the Mediterranean

The French navy's recent interception of an oil tanker, operating under suspicious circumstances in the Mediterranean, has led to the detention of its captain. The vessel, named Grinch, allegedly forms part of a shadow fleet circumventing sanctions to assist Russia in exporting oil.

The captain, a 58-year-old Indian national, was seized by authorities from Marseille and is currently under preliminary investigation. The accusations focus on the tanker sailing under a potentially false Comoros flag after departing from Murmansk, Russia.

Other crew members remain on the ship, awaiting verification of their documentation. The case highlights ongoing challenges as Moscow continues to find ways around EU sanctions, exporting oil at reduced rates to nations including India and China.

(With inputs from agencies.)