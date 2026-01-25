Left Menu

Captain Detained: Shadow Fleet Tensions Surge in the Mediterranean

The French navy has detained the captain of an oil tanker suspected of operating under a false flag. The vessel, intercepted in the Mediterranean, may be part of a fleet helping Russia export oil despite sanctions. Investigations are underway to verify the ship's documents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Marseille | Updated: 25-01-2026 21:08 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 21:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The French navy's recent interception of an oil tanker, operating under suspicious circumstances in the Mediterranean, has led to the detention of its captain. The vessel, named Grinch, allegedly forms part of a shadow fleet circumventing sanctions to assist Russia in exporting oil.

The captain, a 58-year-old Indian national, was seized by authorities from Marseille and is currently under preliminary investigation. The accusations focus on the tanker sailing under a potentially false Comoros flag after departing from Murmansk, Russia.

Other crew members remain on the ship, awaiting verification of their documentation. The case highlights ongoing challenges as Moscow continues to find ways around EU sanctions, exporting oil at reduced rates to nations including India and China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

