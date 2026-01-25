Historic Winter Storm Leaves U.S. Reeling with Power Outages and Flight Cancellations

A severe winter storm is wreaking havoc across the United States, with more than 800,000 customers losing power and over 10,000 flights canceled as of Sunday. The storm is forecasted to sweep through the eastern two-thirds of the nation with snow, sleet, and dangerously frigid temperatures, leading President Trump to approve federal emergency declarations in several states.

The Department of Homeland Security has declared weather emergencies in 17 states and Washington, D.C. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem urged citizens to take precautions against the extreme cold. The Department of Energy has authorized backup generation resources to limit power outages, while major airlines have warned passengers to remain vigilant for abrupt changes in flight schedules.

The National Weather Service predicts severe ice accumulation in the Southeast, with potentially catastrophic impacts. The storm has led to heightened efforts by U.S. electric grid operators to prevent blackouts, and airlines are adjusting operations to manage the disruptions. Dominion Energy, a major grid operator in Virginia, is preparing for what could be a record-breaking event for its resources.