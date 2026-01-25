Eri Silk Visionary: Jogesh Deuri's Journey to Padma Shri

Renowned sericulturist Jogesh Deuri has been honored with the Padma Shri award, highlighting the importance of Assam's and the northeast's celebrated Eri silk.

While Assam is famous for its Muga silk, Deuri sees immense potential in Eri, asserting its future significance. He plans to elevate Eri to a global stage.

Deuri's efforts include the founding of the unique Bodoland Silk Park, promoting modern industry practices. His initiatives have garnered governmental praise, including the 'Assam Gaurav' accolade in 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)