Celebrated Odia Personalities Honored with Padma Shri 2026

Charan Hembram, a 73-year-old veteran Santali litterateur, expressed his happiness on Sunday as the government announced his nomination for the prestigious Padma Shri award. Recognized for his three-decade-long efforts in promoting the Santali language, Hembram's work towards the language's legitimacy and arts is celebrated alongside three other distinguished Odia personalities.

The Ministry of Home Affairs announced on Sunday that, along with Hembram, eminent educationist Mahendra Kumar Mishra, folk artist Simanchhal Patro, and tie-dye artist Sarat Kumar Patra, have been selected for the Padma Shri 2026. While Patra and Patro will receive the award for their contribution to the arts, both Hembram and Mishra are being honored in the field of Literature and Education.

Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik have extended their congratulations to the awardees, acknowledging their significant contributions in enriching Odia heritage and education. Their collective achievements reflect a deep commitment to preserving and promoting the region's diverse cultural landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)