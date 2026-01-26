Congress Infighting: Manickam Tagore Slams Shakeel Ahmad for 'Betrayer' Remarks
Congress leader Manickam Tagore criticized former colleague Shakeel Ahmad for calling Rahul Gandhi cowardly and insecure. Tagore emphasized unity within Congress and accused Ahmad of seeking relevance. The conflict highlights internal tensions, with Ahmad having left Congress after the 2025 Bihar elections.
- Country:
- India
In the latest internal conflict within the Congress party, leader Manickam Tagore has launched a scathing critique of former party member Shakeel Ahmad. Tagore labeled Ahmad a 'betrayer' for his derogatory statements against Rahul Gandhi.
The controversy ignited when Ahmad, a former Union minister, accused Rahul Gandhi of being an insecure leader who only promotes sycophants within the party. Ahmad's remarks have sparked a debate on loyalty and opposition within Congress.
Amidst gearing up for electoral challenges, the Congress faces mounting pressure to bolster unity. Tagore reiterated the need for solidarity, dismissing Ahmad's critiques as attention-seeking tactics. This internal discord underscores challenges confronting the party's leadership and its ability to rally members.
