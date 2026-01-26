Uttar Pradesh's Infrastructure Push: Ganga Expressway and Beyond
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has set a February 2026 deadline for the Ganga expressway construction. The expressway, spanning 594 kilometers, will enhance connectivity and support industrial, agricultural, and logistics activities. The development aims to boost the state's economy through modern infrastructure projects, including Jewar airport and irrigation initiatives.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has mandated the completion of the Ganga expressway by February 2026, emphasizing its significance in transforming the state's connectivity. At a high-level meeting, he reviewed major projects in infrastructure, irrigation, energy, education, and industry.
The Ganga expressway, a 594-kilometer stretch across 12 districts, is touted as a catalyst for the state's economic growth, promising enhanced connectivity that benefits more than 500 villages. Adityanath stressed the importance of meeting quality standards and timelines.
In addition, the development of the Noida International Airport in Jewar is seen as pivotal for global connectivity and job creation. Projects like the Middle Ganga Canal aim to boost agriculture and strengthen the rural economy, while energy projects in Rihand and Obra bolster industry support.
