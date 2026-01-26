Uttar Pradesh Celebrates Diversity in Padma Awards 2026

In a celebratory address, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated the recipients of the 2026 Padma Awards, emphasizing their role in fortifying the nation's cultural, intellectual, and social infrastructure.

Announcing a total of 131 winners, the government recognized exemplary contributions across diverse fields. The state's pride was evident as it celebrated individuals such as N. Rajam in Art and Anil Kumar Rastogi in Science.

Recognition extended beyond borders with awardees expressing gratitude and pride. Anil Rastogi reflected on his dual identity as a scientist and artist, attributing his success to supportive colleagues and family inspirations.