Uttar Pradesh Celebrates Diversity in Padma Awards 2026
The 2026 Padma Awards, announced by the government, honor 131 individuals across various sectors. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised the winners, noting their contributions to India's cultural, intellectual, and social fabric. Notable recipients from Uttar Pradesh include N. Rajam and Anil Kumar Rastogi.
In a celebratory address, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated the recipients of the 2026 Padma Awards, emphasizing their role in fortifying the nation's cultural, intellectual, and social infrastructure.
Announcing a total of 131 winners, the government recognized exemplary contributions across diverse fields. The state's pride was evident as it celebrated individuals such as N. Rajam in Art and Anil Kumar Rastogi in Science.
Recognition extended beyond borders with awardees expressing gratitude and pride. Anil Rastogi reflected on his dual identity as a scientist and artist, attributing his success to supportive colleagues and family inspirations.
