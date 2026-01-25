Left Menu

Padma Vibhushan 2026: Honoring India’s Brightest Stars

The government announces 131 Padma awards for 2026, including posthumous Padma Vibhushan honors for former Kerala chief minister V S Achuthanandan and actor Dharmendra. Ninety women feature among the awardees, with recognition spanning across multiple sectors, including arts, literature, public affairs, and technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2026 23:01 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 23:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government revealed this Sunday that the prestigious Padma Awards for 2026 will include a total of 131 recipients. Among these, the second-highest civilian honor, Padma Vibhushan, will be conferred posthumously on the late former Kerala chief minister V S Achuthanandan and veteran actor Dharmendra.

The extensive list for the 2026 awards includes 90 women, six individuals from foreign backgrounds, and 16 posthumous recipients. Besides Achuthanandan and Dharmendra, the Padma Vibhushan will also be awarded to other notable personalities like former Supreme Court judge KT Thomas, Hindustani classical musician N Rajam, and journalist P Narayanan.

Padma Bhushan honorees highlight diverse fields and regions, featuring individuals like playback singer Alka Yagnik, actor Mammootty, and tennis veteran Vijay Amritraj. The Padma Shri, awarded for distinguished service, lists recipients from various domains, including cricketer Rohit Sharma and aerospace scientist Chandramouli Gaddamanugu.

