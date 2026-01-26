Empowering Voices: Social Justice Ministry Celebrates Beneficiaries at Republic Day Ceremony

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, led by Union Minister Virendra Kumar, hosted an interaction programme on Sunday, honoring beneficiaries as special guests at the Republic Day Ceremony 2026. This event took place at the Dr Ambedkar National Memorial in Delhi, uniting participants from 17 states and Union territories.

Among the 244 attendees were beneficiaries from key government schemes, including the Scheme for Economic Empowerment of DNT Communities (SEED) and SMILE initiatives for the Transgender and Beggary communities. The gathering highlighted their inspiring stories and the progress made through the ministry's welfare efforts.

Minister Kumar addressed the assembly, affirming the government's dedication to inclusive development and social justice, reflective of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision. Beneficiaries shared testimonies of transformative changes in their lives, underscoring the significance of dignity, social inclusion, and self-reliance fostered by the schemes.