Left Menu

Daring Police Rescue Averts Kidnapping and Attempted Rape in Gurugram

In Gurugram, a man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping a young woman and attempting to rape her. The police intervened in time after being alerted by the victim's friend. The suspect, Gaurav Rathi, was captured along with his vehicle. An FIR has been filed, and investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 26-01-2026 00:39 IST | Created: 26-01-2026 00:39 IST
Daring Police Rescue Averts Kidnapping and Attempted Rape in Gurugram
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A dramatic police intervention in Gurugram thwarted an alleged kidnapping and attempted rape of a 23-year-old woman early Sunday morning. The suspect, Gaurav Rathi, was apprehended at the crime scene, authorities confirmed.

The incident began when the woman, an employee of a real estate company, stopped at Leopard Trail with a friend. She was accosted by Rathi, who tried to flee with her mobile phone. In a frightening turn of events, he forcibly pushed her into his vehicle and attempted to drive away.

Police have confirmed that the suspect is in custody, following a rapid response from the victim's friend, who alerted them. The failed escape ended with the vehicle being found in a drain near Sakatpur village. Despite the woman's refusal of a medical examination, the investigation continues on multiple fronts.

TRENDING

1
A New Era in India-EU Relations: Historic Trade Pact to Boost Ties

A New Era in India-EU Relations: Historic Trade Pact to Boost Ties

 India
2
Tragedy in Tauranga: Landslide Leaves Families Grieving

Tragedy in Tauranga: Landslide Leaves Families Grieving

 Australia
3
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
4
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026