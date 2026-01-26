Daring Police Rescue Averts Kidnapping and Attempted Rape in Gurugram
In Gurugram, a man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping a young woman and attempting to rape her. The police intervened in time after being alerted by the victim's friend. The suspect, Gaurav Rathi, was captured along with his vehicle. An FIR has been filed, and investigation is ongoing.
A dramatic police intervention in Gurugram thwarted an alleged kidnapping and attempted rape of a 23-year-old woman early Sunday morning. The suspect, Gaurav Rathi, was apprehended at the crime scene, authorities confirmed.
The incident began when the woman, an employee of a real estate company, stopped at Leopard Trail with a friend. She was accosted by Rathi, who tried to flee with her mobile phone. In a frightening turn of events, he forcibly pushed her into his vehicle and attempted to drive away.
Police have confirmed that the suspect is in custody, following a rapid response from the victim's friend, who alerted them. The failed escape ended with the vehicle being found in a drain near Sakatpur village. Despite the woman's refusal of a medical examination, the investigation continues on multiple fronts.