Daring Police Rescue Averts Kidnapping and Attempted Rape in Gurugram

A dramatic police intervention in Gurugram thwarted an alleged kidnapping and attempted rape of a 23-year-old woman early Sunday morning. The suspect, Gaurav Rathi, was apprehended at the crime scene, authorities confirmed.

The incident began when the woman, an employee of a real estate company, stopped at Leopard Trail with a friend. She was accosted by Rathi, who tried to flee with her mobile phone. In a frightening turn of events, he forcibly pushed her into his vehicle and attempted to drive away.

Police have confirmed that the suspect is in custody, following a rapid response from the victim's friend, who alerted them. The failed escape ended with the vehicle being found in a drain near Sakatpur village. Despite the woman's refusal of a medical examination, the investigation continues on multiple fronts.