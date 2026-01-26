Left Menu

Labour Leadership Clash: Burnham Blocked from Parliament Return

Labour Party politician Andy Burnham has been blocked from re-entering parliament by the party's National Executive Committee, led by Keir Starmer. This decision has sparked accusations of political maneuvering and tension within the party, impacting upcoming elections and possibly weakening Labour’s position.

In a move stirring internal tensions, Labour politician Andy Burnham was barred from parliament re-entry by the party's National Executive Committee, led by Prime Minister Keir Starmer. This decision has been widely criticised as a political maneuver to prevent Burnham, a potential leadership rival, from gaining a platform.

Burnham, currently the Mayor of Greater Manchester, expressed disappointment over the decision, urging party unity while also criticising how the situation was handled. His attempt to replace a recently resigned lawmaker was thwarted, leading to increased division within the party, which is already struggling with declining popularity.

The decision follows Burnham's unsuccessful 2015 bid for party leadership and highlights ongoing party struggles between Starmer's centrist stance and Burnham's support from centre-left groups. Amid widespread criticism, Starmer faces pressure to restore confidence as Labour trails behind Nigel Farage's Reform UK in opinion polls.

