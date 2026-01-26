A Cultural Odyssey: Puducherry's Republic Day Tableau

Puducherry's Republic Day tableau captivated audiences with a vibrant display of the Union Territory's rich cultural heritage and traditional craftsmanship.

Highlighting terracotta art, pottery, and sculpture, the tableau paid tribute to generations of artisans as it made its way down Kartavya Path, symbolizing the region's enduring identity and dedication to cultural continuity.

Featuring the iconic Matrimandir of Auroville and traditional cultural elements, the display underscored Puducherry's blend of heritage and forward-looking vision, promoting unity, sustainable living, and global peace.