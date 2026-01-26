Left Menu

Shashi Tharoor Amidst Speculation in Dubai: Political Stir Unfolds

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor finds himself amidst speculation of political shift after claims of discussions with CPI(M) in Dubai. This follows discontent over Congress dynamics. Tharoor refrains from commenting due to being abroad. Meanwhile, LDF denies talks but remains open to new alignments aligning with their political stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 26-01-2026 11:48 IST | Created: 26-01-2026 11:48 IST
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has been drawn into a storm of speculation regarding a potential political shift, following reports suggesting interactions with CPI(M) representatives in Dubai.

Tharoor, attending a literary event in Dubai, refused to comment on these claims, citing the inappropriateness of discussing such topics while abroad.

Rumors of a shift were fueled by suggestions of Tharoor's dissatisfaction with the Congress party, notably relating to an interaction with Rahul Gandhi and perceived sidelining in Kerala. LDF convener T P Ramakrishnan dismissed any talks with Tharoor but expressed openness to those endorsing the Left Front's ideology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

