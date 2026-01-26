Shashi Tharoor Amidst Speculation in Dubai: Political Stir Unfolds

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has been drawn into a storm of speculation regarding a potential political shift, following reports suggesting interactions with CPI(M) representatives in Dubai.

Tharoor, attending a literary event in Dubai, refused to comment on these claims, citing the inappropriateness of discussing such topics while abroad.

Rumors of a shift were fueled by suggestions of Tharoor's dissatisfaction with the Congress party, notably relating to an interaction with Rahul Gandhi and perceived sidelining in Kerala. LDF convener T P Ramakrishnan dismissed any talks with Tharoor but expressed openness to those endorsing the Left Front's ideology.

(With inputs from agencies.)