Left Menu

India's Storytelling Evolution: From Shruti to Drishti

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's Republic Day parade tableau chronicles India's storytelling journey from ancient oral traditions to a thriving media hub. Divided into segments—Shruti, Kriti, and Drishti—it highlights the transition from spoken word to written expression and modern media, emphasizing heritage and technological innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2026 11:46 IST | Created: 26-01-2026 11:46 IST
India's Storytelling Evolution: From Shruti to Drishti
  • Country:
  • India

The Republic Day parade featured a captivating tableau from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, showcasing India's storytelling evolution. Titled 'Bharat Katha: Shruti, Kriti, Drishti,' the display traced the nation's journey from oral histories to its status as a global media content hub.

The tableau began with the cosmic Aum, representing the origin of sound and knowledge. The Shruti segment illustrated India's oral traditions with a guru sharing wisdom under a Peepal tree. The Kriti segment highlighted the transition to written expression with Lord Ganesha's inscription of the Mahabharata, symbolizing the preservation of knowledge.

The Drishti segment depicted India's modern media landscape, featuring vintage cameras and digital technologies. Live performers celebrated cultural diversity, while the tableau underscored India's rising influence in the global creative and media ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Tauranga: Landslide Leaves Families Grieving

Tragedy in Tauranga: Landslide Leaves Families Grieving

 Australia
2
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Ladakh Scouts: From Mountain Infantry to Ice Hockey Pioneers

Ladakh Scouts: From Mountain Infantry to Ice Hockey Pioneers

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026