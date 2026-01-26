India's Storytelling Evolution: From Shruti to Drishti
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's Republic Day parade tableau chronicles India's storytelling journey from ancient oral traditions to a thriving media hub. Divided into segments—Shruti, Kriti, and Drishti—it highlights the transition from spoken word to written expression and modern media, emphasizing heritage and technological innovation.
The Republic Day parade featured a captivating tableau from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, showcasing India's storytelling evolution. Titled 'Bharat Katha: Shruti, Kriti, Drishti,' the display traced the nation's journey from oral histories to its status as a global media content hub.
The tableau began with the cosmic Aum, representing the origin of sound and knowledge. The Shruti segment illustrated India's oral traditions with a guru sharing wisdom under a Peepal tree. The Kriti segment highlighted the transition to written expression with Lord Ganesha's inscription of the Mahabharata, symbolizing the preservation of knowledge.
The Drishti segment depicted India's modern media landscape, featuring vintage cameras and digital technologies. Live performers celebrated cultural diversity, while the tableau underscored India's rising influence in the global creative and media ecosystem.
