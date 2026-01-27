IRF Calls for Quality-Driven Procurement Reforms in India
The International Road Federation (IRF) has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prioritize quality over cost in government contracts and procurement. They highlight the use of the Quality-cum-Cost-Based-Selection (QCBS) method outlined in the amended General Financial Rules. IRF emphasizes the negative impact of awarding contracts to the lowest bidders.
IRF has made a formal appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make quality a priority in government contracts over cost considerations.
The request, conveyed via a letter, highlights the Quality-cum-Cost-Based-Selection (QCBS) method, where quality takes precedence in the amended General Financial Rules.
Despite these revisions, contracts are still being awarded to low-cost bidders, leading to inferior work quality and legal disputes.
