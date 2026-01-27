IRF Calls for Quality-Driven Procurement Reforms in India

IRF has made a formal appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make quality a priority in government contracts over cost considerations.

The request, conveyed via a letter, highlights the Quality-cum-Cost-Based-Selection (QCBS) method, where quality takes precedence in the amended General Financial Rules.

Despite these revisions, contracts are still being awarded to low-cost bidders, leading to inferior work quality and legal disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)