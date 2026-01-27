Rahul Gandhi and the 'Gamosa' Controversy: A Clash of Cultures and Politics
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge criticized the BJP for allegedly spreading false propaganda concerning Rahul Gandhi and the 'Gamosa' controversy. Kharge claims the BJP misrepresented Gandhi's actions to undermine his image. The dispute arose over Gandhi allegedly not wearing the 'Gamosa', traditionally symbolizing respect for Northeast culture, during a Republic Day event.
In a fresh wave of political tensions, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of engaging in false propaganda to tarnish Rahul Gandhi's image regarding the 'Gamosa' controversy.
Kharge highlighted an alleged insult by the government, as Gandhi and Kharge were seated in the third row at the Republic Day parade, alongside ministers of state. The incident sparked accusations of disrespect toward Northeast culture.
The BJP alleged that Gandhi insulted the region by not wearing the gifted 'Gamosa', while Kharge countered, pointing out that other top leaders also did not wear it. The Congress clarified Gandhi's gesture of holding the 'Gamosa' in his hand, refuting claims of cultural disrespect.
