Akshay Kumar Returns to TV as Host of Iconic 'Wheel of Fortune'

Bollywood icon Akshay Kumar is set to make a return to the small screen, stepping into the role of host for the Indian adaptation of the renowned game show 'Wheel of Fortune.'

Previously a host on shows like 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi', Kumar highlights television's unique ability to unite family audiences, an aspect he eagerly anticipates bringing to the forefront with 'Wheel of Fortune.' Kumar's new hosting role positions him directly interacting with contestants, a refreshing change from traditional cinematic roles.

The show's format promises dynamic and engaging content, challenging contestants to unravel hidden words or phrases, with prizes adding an exciting edge. As Kumar relishes this new opportunity to engage directly with viewers, he expresses a deep appreciation for TV's role in daily routines, contrasting it with the larger-than-life nature of cinema. This latest venture on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV seeks to foster a sense of community and joy among its viewers.

