Elina Svitolina's Comeback: A Break That Led to a Breakthrough
Elina Svitolina attributed her historic Australian Open semi-final run to a mental health break she took last season. The Ukrainian player's pause rejuvenated her, enabling a strong performance at Melbourne Park and a decisive win over Coco Gauff, keeping her hopes of securing a maiden major title alive.
Elina Svitolina's remarkable journey to her first-ever Australian Open semi-final can be traced back to a significant mental health break she took at the end of the last season.
The Ukrainian star, aged 31, showcased exceptional form by overcoming French Open champion Coco Gauff with a straight-set victory of 6-1, 6-2 in the quarter-finals, dismantling the American's Grand Slam aspirations.
Svitolina, who secured her 19th WTA title at the Auckland Open earlier this month, is now set to challenge top seed Aryna Sabalenka in the semi-finals. Despite a 1-5 losing record against Sabalenka, Svitolina remains optimistic, determined to find gaps in her opponent's powerful game.
