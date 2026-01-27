Left Menu

Elina Svitolina's Comeback: A Break That Led to a Breakthrough

Elina Svitolina attributed her historic Australian Open semi-final run to a mental health break she took last season. The Ukrainian player's pause rejuvenated her, enabling a strong performance at Melbourne Park and a decisive win over Coco Gauff, keeping her hopes of securing a maiden major title alive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 27-01-2026 18:21 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 18:21 IST
Elina Svitolina's Comeback: A Break That Led to a Breakthrough
Elina Svitolina
  • Country:
  • Australia

Elina Svitolina's remarkable journey to her first-ever Australian Open semi-final can be traced back to a significant mental health break she took at the end of the last season.

The Ukrainian star, aged 31, showcased exceptional form by overcoming French Open champion Coco Gauff with a straight-set victory of 6-1, 6-2 in the quarter-finals, dismantling the American's Grand Slam aspirations.

Svitolina, who secured her 19th WTA title at the Auckland Open earlier this month, is now set to challenge top seed Aryna Sabalenka in the semi-finals. Despite a 1-5 losing record against Sabalenka, Svitolina remains optimistic, determined to find gaps in her opponent's powerful game.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

 India
2
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
3
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026