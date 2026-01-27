Adani Group Stocks Rebound Amid Strategic Tie-up with Embraer

Stocks of the Adani group made a notable recovery on Tuesday, rebounding from a sharp fall in the previous trading session. Adani Enterprises surged over 5 percent, with other Adani entities including Adani Ports and Adani Energy Solutions also witnessing significant gains.

This stock recovery occurred amid reports involving legal challenges surrounding the US SEC's investigation of alleged fraud against Gautam Adani. Despite the turmoil, the BSE Sensex climbed nearly 320 points, underscoring investor confidence.

The resilience of the Adani enterprises was bolstered further with a landmark partnership with Brazilian aerospace company Embraer. The collaboration aims to set up a regional aircraft manufacturing hub in India, marking a significant stride in enhancing India's domestic manufacturing capabilities in the aviation sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)