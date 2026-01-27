Left Menu

The Torchbearers: Inspiring Leadership and Legacy Across Disciplines

Kiteskraft Productions presents 'The Torchbearers,' showcasing leaders who redefine conventional roles through mentoring, ethical leadership, and creativity. The feature highlights influential figures like Dr. Sushant Rajput and Daman Derling, alongside sector pioneers. They inspire lasting impact across business, education, governance, and culture, leaving a legacy for future generations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-01-2026 16:37 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 16:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Kiteskraft Productions LLP presents 'The Torchbearers: Leading with Purpose and Passion.' This initiative shines a spotlight on leaders who transcend conventional roles to become mentors and change-makers, inspiring ethical leadership, creativity, and social responsibility. Their visionary efforts shape progress, fostering a lasting legacy for future generations.

The feature includes prominent figures such as Dr. Sushant Rajput, a senior business leader recognized for bridging strategy and execution with human potential, and Daman Derling, a respected authority in Eastern wisdom and leadership. Together, these leaders inspire transformation across business, education, and culture.

'The Torchbearers' not only reflects individual journeys but also highlights cross-sector collaboration. Their collective impact is evident in various fields—technology, social enterprise, arts, and more—proving the sustainable power of purpose-driven leadership and community engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

