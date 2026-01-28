Congress Protests Alleged Vote Tampering in Assam

In Assam's Kamrup district, the opposition Congress raised its voice on Wednesday through a protest against what it calls 'vote theft' under the Special Revision (SR) process.

The protest took place in front of the Boko–Chaygaon Sub-Divisional Commissioner's office. Allegations were directed at BJP workers for alleged nighttime intrusions to influence voter lists by manipulating the deletion and inclusion of names.

Congress MLA Rakibuddin Ahmed condemned Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's divisive rhetoric against the Miyas community, urging that such remarks are detrimental to the democratic fabric of Assam.

