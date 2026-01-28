Left Menu

Congress Protests Alleged Vote Tampering in Assam

In Assam's Kamrup district, Congress staged a protest against alleged vote manipulation during the Special Revision process. Accusations surfaced of BJP interference in voter list management. Congress MLA Rakibuddin Ahmed criticized Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's statements targeting the Miyas community, highlighting the deep-rooted cultural ties of the community in Assam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 28-01-2026 20:35 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 20:35 IST
Congress Protests Alleged Vote Tampering in Assam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Assam's Kamrup district, the opposition Congress raised its voice on Wednesday through a protest against what it calls 'vote theft' under the Special Revision (SR) process.

The protest took place in front of the Boko–Chaygaon Sub-Divisional Commissioner's office. Allegations were directed at BJP workers for alleged nighttime intrusions to influence voter lists by manipulating the deletion and inclusion of names.

Congress MLA Rakibuddin Ahmed condemned Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's divisive rhetoric against the Miyas community, urging that such remarks are detrimental to the democratic fabric of Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
3
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026