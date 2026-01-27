Arijit Singh Steps Back: A Revered Voice Takes a Pause

Renowned playback singer Arijit Singh announced on Tuesday that he will no longer accept new assignments, a move that has stunned his extensive fan base. The decision was revealed through his social media, where Singh shared his intention to step back from playback singing while still at the top of his career.

In his heartfelt message, Singh thanked listeners for their support and explained that he would continue creating music independently. He assured fans he would complete his existing commitments, indicating possible releases this year. Singh emphasized his love for music will persist, as he plans to explore it further on a personal level.

Singh's rise to fame traces back to his stint on the reality show "Fame Gurukul" and subsequent breakthroughs such as "Tum Hi Ho." His versatile voice has since resonated with audiences, earning him numerous awards and leading to collaborations with top composers and filmmakers. His social media announcement, however, has left fans yearning for more from the beloved artist.

(With inputs from agencies.)