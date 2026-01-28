Australia's Wine Woes: Exports Fall Amid Global Decline

Australia's wine exports are facing significant challenges, having decreased by 8% to A$2.34 billion in 2025, a recent report reveals. The decline is attributed to a global trend where consumers are reducing alcohol consumption, primarily due to wellness initiatives and to offset rising living costs.

Peter Bailey, head of market insights at Wine Australia, noted that trade barriers and regional conflicts are complicating market access for exporters. Even as tariffs lifted in China, once a thriving market, Australian wine sales have plummeted sharply, with export values dropping 17% last year to A$755 million.

The situation underscores a broader issue impacting wine producers worldwide, as regions grapple with excess supply amid declining sales. "The Chinese wine market is now just a third of its size from five years ago," Bailey explained, highlighting the ongoing difficulties for the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)