TikTok Turmoil: A Digital Dance with Censorship and Technical Strife

A recent ownership change in the United States has put TikTok under a new light as the popular video-sharing platform grapples with censorship claims and significant technical challenges. In the past week, TikTok has reportedly experienced a 'major infrastructure issue' stemming from a power outage at a US data center, which has disrupted user experience.

Notably, accusations of content censorship, particularly involving videos critical of political figures like President Donald Trump and other sensitive subjects, are drawing scrutiny. California Governor Gavin Newsom has initiated a state review to determine if TikTok's practices violate state law by suppressing certain unlawful content.

While the chaos has led to a surge in app deletions, experts note that technical hurdles combined with the political landscape create a challenging environment for TikTok. Nevertheless, the platform's user retention remains strong, with users spending more time on TikTok compared to rivals like YouTube and Instagram.

