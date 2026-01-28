Left Menu

TikTok Turmoil: A Digital Dance with Censorship and Technical Strife

TikTok faces challenges including claims of censorship, technical issues due to a power outage, and increased app deletions amid a new US ownership structure. Concerns about content moderation, particularly critical of Trump, spur investigation. Despite disruptions, user engagement remains high, but perceptions could impact future app usage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 28-01-2026 07:35 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 07:35 IST
TikTok Turmoil: A Digital Dance with Censorship and Technical Strife
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A recent ownership change in the United States has put TikTok under a new light as the popular video-sharing platform grapples with censorship claims and significant technical challenges. In the past week, TikTok has reportedly experienced a 'major infrastructure issue' stemming from a power outage at a US data center, which has disrupted user experience.

Notably, accusations of content censorship, particularly involving videos critical of political figures like President Donald Trump and other sensitive subjects, are drawing scrutiny. California Governor Gavin Newsom has initiated a state review to determine if TikTok's practices violate state law by suppressing certain unlawful content.

While the chaos has led to a surge in app deletions, experts note that technical hurdles combined with the political landscape create a challenging environment for TikTok. Nevertheless, the platform's user retention remains strong, with users spending more time on TikTok compared to rivals like YouTube and Instagram.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
2
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Tackling Climate Change and Air Pollution Together Is Korea’s Smartest Bet

Why safe water and sanitation remain out of reach despite a decade of global action

Strong Laws, Uneven Results: How Czech Cities Shape the Real Business Environment

Services Power Indonesia’s Economy, but Barriers Still Limit Jobs, Exports, and Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026