India's Esports Revolution: KRAFTON India Amplifies Campus Engagement

In a move that signifies the growing importance of Esports in India, KRAFTON India is intensifying its focus on grassroots development through its College Campus Tour initiative. Now in its second year, this tour expands into 128 colleges across the country, integrating structured tournaments such as BGMI and Real Cricket into college festivals, thereby providing students with a much-needed competitive Esports platform.

Designed to bolster India's rapidly scaling Esports ecosystem, the initiative offers vital competitive opportunities, drawing over 50,000 students in its first edition alone. The effort indicates a high demand for structured platforms within educational institutions, essential for fostering early-stage competitive exposure and talent development.

Industry projections estimate that the Indian Esports market could surpass ₹1,100 crore in revenue by 2025, highlighting the need for organised competitive frameworks at base levels. KRAFTON India's Campus Tour not only meets this demand but also supports the ecosystem through structured formats, prize pools, and oversight, marking a pivotal shift from casual gaming to a recognised competitive career pathway.

