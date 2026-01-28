Celebrating 150 Years of 'Vande Mataram' at the Beating Retreat Ceremony

The Beating Retreat ceremony is set to honor the 150th anniversary of the national song 'Vande Mataram', with bands from the Indian armed forces and paramilitary performing an array of traditional tunes.

This year's event promises to be a musical extravaganza with each seating section at Vijay Chowk uniquely named after an Indian musical instrument, reflecting the nation's rich cultural tapestry.

Distinguished figures like President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend, witnessing performances that culminate the 77th Republic Day celebrations. The ceremony will feature melodious performances by the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, and Central Armed Police Forces bands.

