Left Menu

Celebrating 150 Years of 'Vande Mataram' at the Beating Retreat Ceremony

The Beating Retreat ceremony in India commemorates the 150th anniversary of 'Vande Mataram'. Featuring performances by military and paramilitary bands, the event will play a variety of Indian tunes. Seating areas are named after Indian instruments, celebrating the cultural heritage. Distinguished guests include India's top leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2026 16:11 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 16:11 IST
Celebrating 150 Years of 'Vande Mataram' at the Beating Retreat Ceremony
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Beating Retreat ceremony is set to honor the 150th anniversary of the national song 'Vande Mataram', with bands from the Indian armed forces and paramilitary performing an array of traditional tunes.

This year's event promises to be a musical extravaganza with each seating section at Vijay Chowk uniquely named after an Indian musical instrument, reflecting the nation's rich cultural tapestry.

Distinguished figures like President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend, witnessing performances that culminate the 77th Republic Day celebrations. The ceremony will feature melodious performances by the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, and Central Armed Police Forces bands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
2
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026