Left Menu

Man Arrested for Viral Video Against Modi and Adityanath

A 23-year-old man named Ahmad was arrested in Muzaffarnagar for a viral video containing remarks against Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He was charged under sections 352 and 353 for inciting public mischief. Ahmad has since apologized for his actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 28-01-2026 18:00 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 18:00 IST
Man Arrested for Viral Video Against Modi and Adityanath
Ahmad
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, police apprehended a 23-year-old man from Saidpura Khurd village on charges of posting a controversial video on social media. The video, allegedly featuring objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, went viral, prompting law enforcement to act swiftly.

Officials, including SSP Sanjay Kumar, confirmed that the suspect, identified as Ahmad, was booked under sections 352 and 353 of the BNS for intentional insult likely to provoke breach of peace and statements conducing to public mischief. The arrest highlights growing concerns over the misuse of social media platforms.

Ahmad has since issued an apology, acknowledging the gravity of his actions. The incident underscores the importance of responsible speech online, particularly when it involves public figures and sensitive socio-political subjects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
2
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026