Man Arrested for Viral Video Against Modi and Adityanath
A 23-year-old man named Ahmad was arrested in Muzaffarnagar for a viral video containing remarks against Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He was charged under sections 352 and 353 for inciting public mischief. Ahmad has since apologized for his actions.
On Wednesday, police apprehended a 23-year-old man from Saidpura Khurd village on charges of posting a controversial video on social media. The video, allegedly featuring objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, went viral, prompting law enforcement to act swiftly.
Officials, including SSP Sanjay Kumar, confirmed that the suspect, identified as Ahmad, was booked under sections 352 and 353 of the BNS for intentional insult likely to provoke breach of peace and statements conducing to public mischief. The arrest highlights growing concerns over the misuse of social media platforms.
Ahmad has since issued an apology, acknowledging the gravity of his actions. The incident underscores the importance of responsible speech online, particularly when it involves public figures and sensitive socio-political subjects.
