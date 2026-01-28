ASML Shatters Records with AI-Fueled Chip Orders, Reshapes 2026 Vision

ASML, the renowned Dutch chip equipment powerhouse, has shattered records once again, reporting unprecedented fourth-quarter orders, driven by skyrocketing demand from AI chipmakers, including tech giant Nvidia. In response, the company has revised its 2026 sales projection upward, highlighting an unyielding appetite for advanced AI data centers.

Despite a sweeping plan to reduce management positions by over 3,000 to streamline operations, ASML remains committed to bolstering its engineering prowess. CEO Christophe Fouquet emphasized the importance of refocusing efforts on innovation, noting the company's soaring fourth-quarter orders have far exceeded forecasts, buoyed by production increases from prominent clients such as TSMC and Samsung.

As AI-related demand soars, ASML anticipates that its sales could reach between 34 billion and 39 billion euros by 2026, surpassing analyst projections. The company's decision to stop reporting quarterly order data aims to reduce market volatility while reinforcing a long-term growth trajectory, despite significant changes in its key markets, such as China.

(With inputs from agencies.)